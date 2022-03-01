ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Invest Lithuania Creates Guide to Help Ukrainian Refugees to Relocate to Lithuania

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article the country’s Investment Promotion Agency supporting firms interested in tapping into the European market, has created a section of their website providing information for Ukrainians that are fleeing the war with Russia. Invest Lithuania states:. “We would like to assure you that Lithuania stands firmly with Ukraine...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#European Travel#Lithuania Creates Guide#Ukrainians#Lithuanians#Schengen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Hungary
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy