United still flying over Russia after US peers shift routes

Derrick
 3 days ago

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is continuing to fly through Russian airspace even after other major U.S. airlines have diverted flights away from Russia amid growing tension over its invasion of Ukraine. United’s flyovers involve routes connecting the U.S. and India, a spokeswoman for the carrier said Monday in an...

