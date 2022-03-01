ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

European ExoMars Mission 'Very Unlikely' To Launch In 2022 Amid Russia-Ukraine War: ESA

By Athena Chan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
The launch of the joint Europe-Russia Mars mission is now "very unlikely" to push through in 2022, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). The postponement comes amid the war in Ukraine. The ESA announced that it will be "fully implementing" its Member States' sanctions on Russia in a...

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
