ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Tombstones vandalized at Ukrainian cemetery in the US

By WMAR Staff
newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they deal with heartbreak, watching Russia invade their home country, the Ukrainian community in the Baltimore area is dealing with a tragedy of its own. Baltimore County Police are investigating vandalized tombstones at the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery in Dundalk, Maryland. This isn't the...

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Waxahachie Police Investigating ‘Worst Case Of Vandalism’ At Century-Old City Cemetery

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Historic headstones, including the marker of one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders, Emory Rogers, were vandalized at the City Cemetery on Hawkins Street. (credit: Waxahachie Police Department) “This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, Executive Director of Parks and Leisure Services. Vandals either destroyed or damaged 275 grave stones, many of which were either tipped over and/or broken. While the destruction affected both the new and historic areas of the cemetery, most of the damage happened to older stones, some of which were more than 100 years old, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469.309.4426 or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstones#Humanitarian Aid#Catholic Church#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Nato#Wmar
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port

Since the outbreak of hostilities, a number of vessels have been struck by missiles within waters south of the Ukrainian port of Odessa. That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Triton Scout Maritime Security Threat Assessment, which was updated on February 28. “On 24 February 2022, Russian forces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine: Concerns mount as black people report racism while fleeing war zone

Scores of African refugees in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy