Jefferson County family trying to help get kids out of Ukrainian orphanage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A local family from Jefferson County is trying to help evacuate nearly 30 kids from the Ukrainian orphanage where they adopted their daughter.

The Kondracki family adopted 15-year-old Kira three years ago from the Nadyia Center orphanage in Ukraine.

“We couldn’t not adopt her. We had to,” said Kira’s father, Kevin Kondracki. “Something told us she’s ours, go get her.”

Since Russia recently invaded Ukraine, the family has been desperate to help the 29 kids still at her orphanage.

“It got more and more dangerous. Okay, they can fly a refugee plane into her town and fly all the kids out, but then they couldn’t do that because the pane could get shot down,” said Tiffany Kondracki. “Then they were like maybe we can get a car and a driver to you, but then the fuel was running out.”

The Nadyia Center orphanage hit one roadblock after another. Hundreds of thousands of people have now fled the country, but the Kondrackis say it’s too hard for them.

So, those in charge of the orphanage decided to stay and help defend their country.

“They know Russian planes are flying above and Ukrainian planes are trying to shoot them down and they hear bombings nearby and the Russian troops are coming inward even more,” said Tiffany Kondracki.

Kira is still learning English, but the heartache she is suffering is universal.

“I’m really sad. I’m going to lose my friends and my brother,” said Kira Kondracki.

In addition to the kids, Kira’s brother, who is 21 years old, is in a mental facility where they can’t flee either. His safety is threatened as each minute passes.

“I’m worried about my brother now because I don’t know how he feels — if he’s scared or not,” said Kira Kondracki.

But her parents say they will keep on trying.

“We have not given up. We are still trying to get them to go,” said Kondracki.

