ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County family trying to help get kids out of Ukrainian orphanage

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvVwL_0eRvMIEn00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A local family from Jefferson County is trying to help evacuate nearly 30 kids from the Ukrainian orphanage where they adopted their daughter.

The Kondracki family adopted 15-year-old Kira three years ago from the Nadyia Center orphanage in Ukraine.

“We couldn’t not adopt her. We had to,” said Kira’s father, Kevin Kondracki. “Something told us she’s ours, go get her.”

Top story: Video shows moment house exploded in O’Fallon, Missouri

Since Russia recently invaded Ukraine, the family has been desperate to help the 29 kids still at her orphanage.

“It got more and more dangerous. Okay, they can fly a refugee plane into her town and fly all the kids out, but then they couldn’t do that because the pane could get shot down,” said Tiffany Kondracki. “Then they were like maybe we can get a car and a driver to you, but then the fuel was running out.”

The Nadyia Center orphanage hit one roadblock after another. Hundreds of thousands of people have now fled the country, but the Kondrackis say it’s too hard for them.

So, those in charge of the orphanage decided to stay and help defend their country.

“They know Russian planes are flying above and Ukrainian planes are trying to shoot them down and they hear bombings nearby and the Russian troops are coming inward even more,” said Tiffany Kondracki.

Kira is still learning English, but the heartache she is suffering is universal.

“I’m really sad. I’m going to lose my friends and my brother,” said Kira Kondracki.

Trending: Hundreds show support as trucker convoy rolls through Missouri

In addition to the kids, Kira’s brother, who is 21 years old, is in a mental facility where they can’t flee either. His safety is threatened as each minute passes.

“I’m worried about my brother now because I don’t know how he feels — if he’s scared or not,” said Kira Kondracki.

But her parents say they will keep on trying.

“We have not given up. We are still trying to get them to go,” said Kondracki.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 2

Missouri seed company raises $1.6 million for Ukraine

SEYMOUR, Mo.– Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, a small company based in Wright County, ran a fundraiser to help Ukraine – a fundraiser that raised over $1 million. Baker Creek opened their first store in Mansfield back in the early 2000s. Now, the company has expanded into a warehouse location in Seymour. Jere Gettle, owner […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Jefferson County, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
O'fallon, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphanage#Illinois State Police#Ukrainian#Russian
FOX2Now

Why Gateway Arch in St. Louis won’t be lit up to support Ukraine

ST. LOUIS–Landmarks and famous buildings around the country have been turned yellow and blue over the past week as a sign of support for the people of Ukraine, who are in the middle of a military invasion by Russian forces. From the Empire State Building in New York City to Niagara Falls, from City Hall in Kansas City to the Missouri State Capitol dome in Jefferson City and the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, communities are finding ways to show their sympathy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bird flu found in southeast Missouri chickens

BLOOMFIELD, Mo.- Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in southeastern Missouri’s Stoddard County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the discovery in a news release Friday. The USDA says Missouri officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy