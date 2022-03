BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy is coming to Alabama!. The trophy will make an appearance on April 1 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, during Alabama’s baseball game against Texas A&M. You can also see the trophy in the Magic City on April 2 from 1-4:00 p.m. at Jerry D. Young Memorial Baseball Field, during UAB’s game against Marshall. The trophy will make one final appearance in Birmingham on April 3 from 2-5:00 p.m. at the Crossplex.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO