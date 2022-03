ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman accused of stealing Amazon packages. Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Goethe. A hold-up call was made and when police arrived the victim, an Amazon delivery driver, said she was approached by the suspects. The first suspect showed a handgun and then both of them demanded packages. They ran off with a large tote bag of packages behind the 5600 and 5800 blocks of South Kingshighway.

