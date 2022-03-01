ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Gov. ban Russian liquor to be sold

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALABAMA (WTVM) - As a result of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, today Governor Kay Ivey has banned the sale of Russian source products at ABC liquor stores. In the governor’s memorandum to the ABC board administrators she says “Through this action, we strive to express our solidarity with the people...

www.wtvm.com

