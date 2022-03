By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin Area School District parents and teachers are pushing for change in the district’s administration. The united push comes after the teachers union voted last week that it had “no confidence” in Superintendent Jeff Soles. During a school board meeting on Thursday night, parents and teachers packed into the middle school auditorium dressed in blue to show support for their teachers. Several stood in front of the school board during the public comment session to express their frustrations. “Our jobs are a passion and that’s our profession, but we expect to...

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO