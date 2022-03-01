Manistee girls hoops loses to Cadillac in district tournament shootout

Lacey Zimmerman sets up the offense for Manistee on Monday night. (McLain Moberg/News Advocate)

CADILLAC – The Chippewas season officially ended on Monday night following a 50-42 loss to Cadillac in the first round of this year's district tournament.

It was a slow start for Manistee due to numerous turnovers and the inability to take advantage of its opportunities offensively, trailing by six points after eight minutes.

Yet, the Chips turned it around in the second, entering halftime down two.

"We had so many chances (at the start), and we didn't capitalize on them," Chippewas coach Kenn Kott said. "But we probably could have had a seven or eight-point lead because we were doing the right things, but we just weren't making the shots at that time.

"But I can't fault the kids one bit for their effort."

In the third quarter, Manistee fell behind, while Cadillac extended its lead to double digits with 2:06 remaining; however, a four-point swing from Libby McCarthy ignited the Chips' eventual run in the fourth.

Momentum quickly shifted due to three consecutive three-pointers from Lacey Zimmerman, who scored 13 points, McCarthy, who had 10, and Mariah Bialik, who ended with 12.

The barrage tied the contest and led to a transition layup for Zimmerman, giving the Chippewas their first lead (37-35).

Even so, the Vikings regained control down the stretch, pulling away for the eventual eight-point victory.

"We saw it unravel with a couple of unforced turnovers, which hurt us," said Kott. "Right when we had the chance to either take the lead back or extend the lead, we turned it over ... if those are the kind of mistakes you lose on, I guess that's the way it's going to be.

"But once they hit a couple of shots on us and they got their lead by five or six, time was starting to run out."

In a way, the loss culminated Manistee's entire year, and Kott echoed that sentiment.

The Chips were close to turning the corner but never quite found a way over the hump.

Though in a win-or-go-home situation, the team stepped up, and all of their hard work was on full display.

"As I told them in the locker room, we talked about how much we've grown and how much we've improved in certain things, but some of the things, if you saw them tonight, was us doing stuff we hadn't done in any games yet," Kott said. "But we do them in practice every day, so it's just absolutely awesome to see it finally blossom in a game."

Many are returning next winter, but four Chippewas are graduating, including Alyssa Jackoviak, Calli Ronning, Allie Thomas, and Breanna Whitmer.

Kott's message to them was simple: never forget how important you are.

"They have to remember how critical they are to the ingredients of any team," he said. "Whether the team is successful or not successful, you can look at a team and say, 'Well, they had a terrible record, so they weren't very successful.' But when you watch all the girls and how they get along, interact with one another, and watch the seniors provide leadership and instruct them.

"Some of these kids are still pretty young, and their experience and what they do for us is totally invaluable."