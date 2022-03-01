ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Ritchie County’s Morrison, Moore ink with Glenville State football and track & field

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4VGk_0eRvHKBI00

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison and Marlon Moore signed to remain teammates for the next four years on both the Glenville State football and track and field programs.

Morrison, the first team all-state captain rushed for 947 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 802 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Moore and Morrison were both integral parts of the Rebels’ offense and defense this past Fall, leading the school to its first ever Single-A state title.

“It was everything. We just made history so it was kind of overwhelming at first, you didn’t really know what to say about it but  I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else than this team we had this year,” Moore said.

“To be able to have my last game be a state championship victory, that was awesome to bring it back here…I’ll definitely remember that forever,” Morrison said.

Both Morrison and Moore felt right at home in Glenville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZGrT_0eRvHKBI00
The Morrison and Moore families

“I went to an open house and it just felt like a big family there. Everybody already knew me and a bunch of people from Ritchie were there so it just felt like I was accepted there and I was already accepted there because I already applied and it just felt really nice to go,” Moore said.

“It’s only about 45 minutes from my house so that’s a big deciding factor and I really liked what the coaches had to offer over there between track and football so that was really the main thing. The way their team was, brotherhood, it was the same way we are here so I really liked that because it felt like home there too,” Morrison said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmu0c_0eRvHKBI00
Morrison poses with his grandparents

Moore looks to run sprints for the Pioneers track team and Morrison, multi-time state champion, will continue hurdles and jumps


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport’s Ezra Myers signs with Shepherd men’s soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School’s Ezra Myers signed to continue his soccer career at Shepherd University. Myers, the play-maker in the middle, plans to play center midfield for the Rams men’s soccer program. Myers’ contributions to the Indians soccer team go beyond the stat sheet. His leadership and high soccer IQ helped lead Bridgeport […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ritchie County, WV
Football
City
Glenville, WV
Glenville, WV
Sports
Ritchie County, WV
Sports
Glenville, WV
Football
City
Ellenboro, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warriors fall to Falcons in regional final

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian fell in the Class-AA Region II final, 58-35, to Frankfort who advances to the state tournament. It was rocky from the start for the Warriors. The Falcons went on a 14-2 run to cap the first quarter. Arin Lease had a big first half for the Falcons with 14 of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bearcats’ big second half pushes past Irish

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton secured its spot in the AAA Region II, Section 1 final with a 68-48 win over Notre Dame. The first quarter was tight with the Bearcats taking a slight lead 13-11. Grafton started the second quarter scoring six unanswered points and lead 28-17 at the halftime break. Notre Dame battled but […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

RCB advances to section final with win over Cougars

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd advances to the AAA Region II, Section 2 final after defeating Lincoln 41-30 on Wednesday. The Flying Eagles and Cougars were all tied up at 6 after a low-scoring first quarter. Robert C. Byrd, led by Jeremiah King’s 11 points, took the lead at the halftime break 21-15. The […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#American Football#Glenville State#Rebels#Brotherhood#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Indians advance to section final with win over Bucs

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Bridgeport came out on top over Buckhannon-Upshur in the Class-AAAA Region I, Section 2 semifinal on Tuesday. The Indians went on a quick 7-0 run to start the game and dominated most of the first quarter leading 16-6. Bridgeport never lost the lead from there taking a 28-17 lead at the halftime […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Rebels fall to Blue Eagles in section semifinal

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s season came to a close on Tuesday. After a tight battle, the Rebels fell to Magnolia 42-39 in the Class-AA Region I, Section 1 semifinal. The Rebels led 10-6 after one quarter but the Blue Eagles started to take over at the end of the first half. Ritchie County finished […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Mohigans down Hawks for the go-ahead to Charleston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls basketball team is states bound for the second year in a row after defeating cross-town rival University, 51-31. The Mohigans showed strong defense and offense early on, getting off to an 8-0 start and leading University 10-4 after one. At the half, Morgantown built up a 10 point lead. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

MLB lockout won’t delay WV Black Bears’ start to season

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Although Major League Baseball will be delayed this Spring, the West Virginia Black Bears and the MLB Draft League will keep their opening day date as scheduled. The MLB lockdown will not affect the start dates of any MLB Draft League team. The good news for baseball fans comes after the West […]
MLB
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy