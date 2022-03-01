Ritchie County’s Morrison, Moore ink with Glenville State football and track & field

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison and Marlon Moore signed to remain teammates for the next four years on both the Glenville State football and track and field programs.

Morrison, the first team all-state captain rushed for 947 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 802 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Moore and Morrison were both integral parts of the Rebels’ offense and defense this past Fall, leading the school to its first ever Single-A state title.

“It was everything. We just made history so it was kind of overwhelming at first, you didn’t really know what to say about it but I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else than this team we had this year,” Moore said.

“To be able to have my last game be a state championship victory, that was awesome to bring it back here…I’ll definitely remember that forever,” Morrison said.

Both Morrison and Moore felt right at home in Glenville.

The Morrison and Moore families

“I went to an open house and it just felt like a big family there. Everybody already knew me and a bunch of people from Ritchie were there so it just felt like I was accepted there and I was already accepted there because I already applied and it just felt really nice to go,” Moore said.



“It’s only about 45 minutes from my house so that’s a big deciding factor and I really liked what the coaches had to offer over there between track and football so that was really the main thing. The way their team was, brotherhood, it was the same way we are here so I really liked that because it felt like home there too,” Morrison said.

Morrison poses with his grandparents

Moore looks to run sprints for the Pioneers track team and Morrison, multi-time state champion, will continue hurdles and jumps





