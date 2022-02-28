ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius - Official Final Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the new trailer for Morbius, the upcoming movie which stars...

me.ign.com

Daily Beast

The Final Trailer for ‘Morbius’ Hints at Michael Keaton’s Spidey Connection

Nearly two years after its initially slated release, Morbius is finally hitting theaters in April, and Sony’s attempted to drum up excitement by sharing the final trailer on Monday. In case you forgot (which would be understandable, considering the first trailer came out in January 2020, an actual lifetime...
Vulture

Morbius Trailer: Jared Leto Becomes a Bat Man

Update, Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9:32 a.m.: When we first posted a teaser (below) for the Sony Marvel film Morbius, it was January 2020. COVID-19 wouldn’t be declared a global pandemic for two more months. We spent our time worrying about other, simpler things, like, “When’s Morbius coming out?” Instead of talking to each other about N95s and “Stop the spread,” we were all saying things like, “I can’t wait to see Jared Leto’s take on everyone’s favorite comic-book character, Morbius.” Weren’t we? Let the final trailer, out today, take you back to that time. What we’re gleaning about the character Morbius from the trailer for Morbius is that Morbius is some kind of vampire but ugly. He must hunt and consume blood or die. “I have powers that can only be superhuman, but there’s a cost,” in the most rote voice-over ever recorded to wax cylinder, Leto says. “Now I face a choice.” Will he use his powers for good? Or will he use his powers to make a movie called Morbius? Find out on — no kiddin’ — April 1, 2022.
ComicBook

Morbius Final Trailer Teaser Released, Full Release Date Announced

The final trailer for Morbius, the next film in Sony's Marvel franchise, is going to arrive on Monday. The film has long been delayed, acquiring more release dates than The New Mutants ever did and is slated to hit theaters on April 1. This allows Sony to space its Marvel film out from its previous hit Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius does not have Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe involved. Like Venom, it is a Sony production set in a separate cinematic universe from the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Avengers films take place.
Polygon

Believe it or not there’s another Morbius trailer

For a Living Vampire, Morbius certainly hasn’t shown many signs of life. But at least the Sony Marvel movie’s most recent delay means that there’s time for at least one more trailer. Much like the previous trailers, this one has plenty of footage of Jared Leto being a vampire and not enough of Michael Keaton doing his Vulture thing. Morbius is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1 ... at least for now.
Digital Trends

Morbius’ final trailer asks questions about Leto’s vampire

Since his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 in 1971, Dr. Michael Morbius has been presented as a rare vampire who gained the prerequisite powers and thirst for blood without actually becoming one of the undead. Instead, a scientific accident transformed Morbius into a “living vampire.” However, the final trailer for Sony Pictures’ adaptation of Morbius suggests that there may be more to him than previously thought. In fact, it indicates that Morbius may be a malevolent figure from legend who has come to life.
theplaylist.net

Final ‘Morbius’ Trailer: Sony Tries To Make The Case For Jared Leto’s Vampire Spider-Man Spin-Off

You’re probably thinking, what exactly is Sony’s strategy with their Spider-Verse? After all, unlike Marvel or DC, or most other film studios, all their spin-offs are generally centered around super villains or anti-heroes. Well, much of that is because Sony’s Spider-verse is much more limited. The company only owns characters within the Spider-Man universe, and most of the known characters in that universe are Spider-Man’s villains, like “Venom” who got his own movie franchise, “Kraven The Hunter,” who is getting his own film, and the upcoming “Morbius,” based on the Spider-Man villain, Morbius, The Living Vampire. The connection between all these characters is that they have all been villains at one point and then at some point became anti-heroes as well (and then went back to villains, there’s a long history in comics). What Sony seems to be doing, however, is starting out all these characters as anti-heroes and then saving them for team-ups with Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man,” where they’re maybe a bit of foe or friend; time will tell.
CNET

New 'Morbius' Trailer Gives Us a Little More Michael Keaton

Marvel vampire adventure Morbius got its final trailer on Monday, ahead of the movie's scheduled April 1 theatrical release in the US (it comes out March 31 in the UK and Australia). The film sees Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes (aka the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming) telling Jared Leto's newly empowered antihero to discover "who he's meant to be," and also gives us an extended look at Matt Smith's villain.
