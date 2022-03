CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Former WNBA champion Tina Thompson has not been able to enjoy that kind of success with the Virginia women's basketball program. The Cavaliers have struggled mightily during Thompson's four-year tenure, leading to questions about her future as they head into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday as the 14th seed. She has one year remaining on her contract.

