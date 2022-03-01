ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s plane launches Russian Oligarch Jets account

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
( The Hill ) – Jack Sweeney , the teenager who made headlines tracking Telsa CEO Elon Musk ’s private plane, has launched another Twitter account that tracks those of Russian oligarchs amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Sweeney told Bloomberg he created “Russian Oligarch Jets” — @RUOligarchJets — after receiving requests as the U.S. and its allies unveiled sweeping sanctions on Moscow and its elite.

“Russian Oligarch Jets” has tracked the helicopters, private jets and commercial-sized airplanes of prominent Russians, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, the nations’ wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg.

SpaceX satellites boost internet service in Ukraine

“The aircrafts these oligarchs have are absolutely crazy,” Sweeney, 19, told Bloomberg, saying that Russia’s wealthy love to fly in commercial-sized aircraft such as the Airbus A319 and Boeing 737.

“Their planes are huge compared to other jets,” he added.

Reports emerged last month that Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account that tracks his private flights.

“I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk said in the direct message to Sweeney, according to Protocol.com.

Musk offered $5,000 to the 19-year-old to shut down a Twitter account that tracks his private flights,  Sweeney told Protocol.

Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro says he’s trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested

“Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” Sweeney replied, apparently getting no response to his counteroffer.

Jack Sweeney runs 15 flight-tracking accounts using a bot he created that automatically posts when a celebrity’s flight leaves or lands at an airport.

Sweeney’s account tracking Musk’s flights has the most followers with more than 97,000.

Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
WWLP

WWLP

