Troopers Warn Public About Delaware State Police Phone Number Spoofing Scam

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

On February 28, 2022, Delaware State Police were made aware of two incidents in which individuals received a phone call from what appeared to be from Delaware State Police Troop 5. In one incident the victim was told they had to pay a fine on a sex offender charge and another...

MyChesCo

State Police Search for Delaware County Fugitive

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Barracks are searching for 49-year-old Anthony Cappalo. Authorities state that Cappalo currently has an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County for a probation violation and is additionally charged with Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked. Anyone...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Him? Help Police Identify Theft Suspect

POTTSTOWN, PA — The North Coventry Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for theft from the Giant Food Stores Supermarket, located at 86 Glocker Way in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on February 14, 2022, the male suspect entered the store and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Two Arrested During In-Progress Catalytic Converter Theft

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men during an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Authorities state that on February 14 at approximately 12:20 p.m., an officer on patrol responded to the 2200 block of North Claymont Street for a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the officer located two subjects, 42-year-old Antoan Carroll and 57-year-old Terrance Graham, actively removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. As the officer approached the subjects, Carroll fled on foot. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Graham was also taken into custody and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police: Woman Places Fake 9-1-1 Call, Reports Baby Locked in Vehicle

LANDISVILLE, PA — The East Hempfield Township Police Department is asking the public’s help locating 24-year-old Jatima Newman who is accused of making a fake 9-1-1 call. Authorities state that on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Newman called 9-1-1 and reported that an 11-month-old child was locked in her vehicle which she was locked out of. Both Fire Department and Police responded. It was determined that there was not an 11-month-old in the vehicle and that Newman just did not want to wait for a locksmith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDEL 1150AM

Troopers bust Wilmington man with 2000 bags of heroin

A Wilmington man is behind bars, and 2000 bags of heroin are off the streets, facing several charges after a months-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police. Jamar Rogers tried to drive away when troopers tried to pull him over on Pike Creek Road Wednesday afternoon, but didn't get far because troopers had him surrounded, police said.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for drugs in grocery store parking lot

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Police say a welfare check in Bridgeville Wednesday afternoon led to the discovery of drugs. At around 4 p.m., troopers were called to the parking lot of the Bridgeville Food Lion, located at 9537 Bridgeville Center. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a grey Jeep with 40-year-old Sherry King in the drivers’ seat, and 39-year-old Keith Morrison in the passenger seat, slumped over asleep. Troopers were able to wake the pair up a short time later, observing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
PennLive.com

1 dead in violent crash outside Pa. casino

A violent, 2-car crash right outside a Pa. casino has left one person dead and at least two others injured. As 6ABC in Philly reports, the deadly crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday right outside the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino on the 700 block of Harrah’s Boulevard in Chester, Delaware County, Pa.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware County Man Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

UPLAND, PA – The Upland Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 63-year-old David Alexander Andino of Upland Borough, who is charged with the rape of a child. Authorities state that on February 21, 2022, at approximately 1:34 am, Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street within Upland Borough, Delaware County, PA for a reported domestic altercation inside the home. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male resident inside the home was observed sexually assaulting a 9-year-old female resident of the home. The assault was interrupted and observed by the child’s mother and confirmed by the victim.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest ‘Porch Pirate’ Following Investigation

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a package theft investigation. Officials state that on February 9 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of North Harrison Street for a report of a package theft. Through investigative measures, police obtained a suspect description. A short time later, police observed the suspect in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. He was taken into custody without incident and identified as 35-year-old Charles Comegys-Davis. He was also found to have an outstanding capias.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes man dies in bar shooting near Rehoboth

A Millsboro man faces a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a Lewes man Feb. 20 at a bar near Rehoboth. Delaware State Police responded 12:45 a.m. to a shooting report at the Coastal Taproom, 18766 John J. Williams Highway, and found Arrick Richards, 41, near the bar suffering from a gunshot wound, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
LEWES, DE
MyChesCo

The Family That Steals Together; Sisters Charged With Burglary

MORRISVILLE, PA — The Falls Township Police Department announced the arrest of sisters, identified as Julia and Shannon Meshel, after a Burglary investigation. Early afternoon on February 18, 2022, Police responded to the 8300 block of Windsor Dr., Morrisville, Pennsylvania for a burglary in progress. Officers arrived and met with a male and female victim who stated they had heard banging on a window and saw Julia Meshel, who was known to the victims, at a window and gaining entry. Julia began to swing a broomstick at both the victims. After both parties were struck by the broomstick, the male victim was able to grab it from Julia. Prior to leaving the residence, Julia then grabbed a wallet and keys belonging to the female victim. The perpetrator’s sister, Shannon Meshel, then picked up an object and threw it at the male victim’s vehicle causing minor damage before fleeing the area.
MORRISVILLE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2nd Man Charged in Shootout Between Robbers and Employee

A second suspect was arrested in a caught on camera shootout between armed robbers and an employee inside a Philadelphia corner store earlier this month. Investigators say William McIntyre, 25, and Resean Lewis, 25, entered a 24-hour store on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood back on Feb. 1 around 3:50 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Police find over $14K in methamphetamine and crack cocaine

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is under arrest after police say he sold drugs to undercover officers. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, Matthew ‘Ashley’ McGonigle sold methamphetamine to undercover officers. Police say on Friday just after 6:15 a.m. a search warrant was executed at McGonigle’s home in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant: Help Police Locate Wanted Man

LANCASTER, PA — Police in Lancaster County are asking the public’s help locating 43-year-old Marvin Green who is wanted on an active arrest warrant. The East Hempfield Township Police Department states that Green is accused of borrowing a 1999 Saturn SL1 from a friend to run to the Giant Food Stores Supermarket, located at 550 Centerville Rd. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, but not returning the vehicle. The whereabouts of Green, as well as the vehicle, are unknown at this time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
moneytalksnews.com

FBI Warns of a Growing Scam That Hijacks Your Phone

Cellphones are an essential part of our day-to-day lives. Now, the FBI is warning the public about a scam that could compromise your phone. The federal law enforcement agency says crooks are using so-called “SIM swapping” to rob people of millions of dollars by stealing money from fiat and virtual currency accounts.
CELL PHONES

