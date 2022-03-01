UN Climate Report: 'Atlas of Human Suffering' Worse, Bigger

Half of the world are highly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, according to a new landmark UN report which has been called an “atlas of human suffering”. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said global warming was “a threat to human wellbeing and planetary health” as it explored how rising temperatures are affecting communities and ecosystems, and what capacity there is to adapt.More than 200 scientists from around the world have contributed to the latest assessment, which is considered the most authoritative look at the climate crisis and is published every seven years. The UN secretary-general said the report showed “damning indictment of failed climate leadership”. Read More Billions to suffer impacts of climate crisis as window for action rapidly closes, warns major IPCC reportIPCC report: 10 key findings from major global climate assessmentHeat-related deaths in Europe may treble if world warms 3C, warns IPCC report

