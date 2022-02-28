ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Jan. 6 committee spent $1.6M this past quarter, indicating heightened activity

By Benjamin Siegel, Soo Rin Kim, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0lQh_0eRvF8Jj00
Speaker Pelosi Holds Press Event Ahead Of House Passage Of America COMPETES Act Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has spent more than $2 million on its investigation, including $1.64 million between October and December -- an indication that the panel's work is speeding up.

The $1.64 million is roughly four times the $418,000 the panel spent from July to September of 2021, according to spending disclosures. The increased spending is a sign of how much the committee is expanding its work ahead of public hearings and an interim report that's expected this spring and summer.

Much of the big jump in the committee's spending comes from an increase in payroll, with the panel reporting $1.2 million in personnel compensation in the final three months of last year compared to just $327,000 from July through September.

The committee hired 12 additional staff members last quarter, bringing the total headcount to 41, up from 29 in September of 2021. The new staffers include investigators and attorneys with experience studying organized crime, terrorism, cryptocurrency, and financial crimes, as well as several former federal prosecutors.

Committee staffers are divided into color-coded teams, with each group focused on a different aspect of the sprawling investigation -- from financing and extremist groups to former President Donald Trump's communication with GOP lawmakers before and on Jan. 6.

The committee also spent more than $300,000 on "other services" in the final three months of last year, as well as a sizable amount on equipment, supplies, rent and utilities.

According to filings, the Jan. 6 committee overall spent just a little more in the fourth quarter than the House Intelligence Committee, which reported spending $1.61 million. But that amount was far less than many other committees, including the House Oversight & Reform Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, and the House Homeland Security Committee, which in the fourth quarter spent $3.6 million, $2.2 million and $2 million, respectively.

To date, the Jan. 6 panel has conducted nearly 600 interviews, issued more than 75 subpoenas, and obtained tens of thousands of official Trump White House and administration records from the National Archives.

They have also sought records from members of the former president's inner circle, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump's son Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a campaign fundraiser who is engaged to Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year. Though a tiny...
FOREIGN POLICY
WSB Radio

Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congress on Tuesday passed legislation that would shore up the U.S. Postal Service and ensure six-day-a-week mail delivery, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making and comes amid widespread complaints...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Biden's inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S. This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers. The trend contributed to the loss of 6.8 million U.S. manufacturing jobs, but it also translated into lower prices for consumers and put downward pressure on inflation in ways that kept broader economic growth going.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Dekalb County, GA
Government
City
Washington, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Radio

Ex-Tennessee rep pleads guilty to fraud in consulting scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A former Tennessee Republican lawmaker pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge over allegations she helped carry out a political consulting kickback scheme with a disgraced former state House speaker and his one-time chief of staff, even concocting a phony identity for the company's leader.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

AP sources: Venezuela frees at least one jailed American

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — The Venezuelan government freed at least one jailed American on Tuesday night as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration, which is looking to undercut support for Russia in Latin America. A nongovernmental group that tracks arbitrary detentions and another person...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Live updates: Russia says it thwarted plot to attack Donbas

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:. Russia’s Defense Ministry says its operation thwarted a large-scale plot to attack separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine. Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday cited from what he claimed was an intercepted Ukrainian National Guard document laying out plans for...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
WSB Radio

Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

German govt produces new legal framework for pandemic rules

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government introduced a legal framework for pandemic regulations and rules Wednesday. Most of the country’s current coronavirus restrictions are set to end by March 20. The country's health and justice ministers said if German lawmakers pass the framework, the country's 16...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Gop
WSB Radio

Live updates: No water or heat for civilians in Mariupol

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE — The besieged Azov Sea port city of Mariupol has seen some of the most desperate scenes of the war, with civilians struggling without water, heat, basic sanitation or phones for several days. With water supplies cut, people have been collecting water from streams or melting snow.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Openings set in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the trial of four men who prosecutors say plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because they were angry about pandemic restrictions she imposed. Prosecutors have said they will present secret recordings...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of the bombarded suburbs of Ukraine's capital snaked their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge that provided the only way to escape Russian shelling, amid renewed efforts Wednesday to rescue civilians from besieged cities. With sporadic gunfire echoing...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WSB Radio

Ballmer crafts new funding strategy to confront gun violence

Gun violence in America is a public health crisis that is worsening with pandemic-like speed. So says Steve Ballmer, the billionaire philanthropist whose nonprofit is devising a new remedy to address it. Even with COVID-19 lockdowns, deaths caused by gun violence in America jumped 30% from 2019 to 2020, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

US officials reverse course on pesticide's harm to wildlife

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials reversed their previous finding that a widely used and highly toxic pesticide could jeopardize dozens of plants and animals with extinction, after receiving pledges from chemical manufacturers that they will change product labels for malathion so that it’s used more carefully by gardeners, farmers and other consumers.
AGRICULTURE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
57K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy