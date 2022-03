KENT, Wash. — An ATM was stolen from a small market in Kent Tuesday morning, and whoever stole it is still on the loose. The Kent Police Department (KPD) was called shortly before 4 a.m. to the 24000 block of Military Road S after the suspects somehow smashed into the front of the business and took off with the ATM. The market was closed at the time of the robbery.

KENT, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO