WATCH: Ja Morant's Ridiculous Shot Is Going Viral

Ja Morant had an incredible play in Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 118-105 on Monday night in Tennessee.

Ja Morant went off for 52 points in just 34 minutes, and during the game he had a play that is going viral on Twitter.

The Grizzlies improved to 43-20 with the win in the 63 games that they have played so far this season.

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference, and now have a record of 21-10 in the 31 games that they have played at home in Tennessee.

Morant played in his first All-Star Game when he started in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland earlier this month.

