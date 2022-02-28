Public Invited to Ski & Snowboard with Southern California Ski Patrol at Snow Valley

Southern California skiers and snowboarders who are interested in becoming Alpine Ski Patrollers or Mountain Hosts can learn what it takes to become a member of the Snow Valley Mountain Patrol on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Each participant will be partnered with an experienced Ski Patroller for a day of training, skiing, hands-on demonstrations, and a lunchtime barbecue with Patrol. Participants will have an action-packed, rewarding day that includes hard work, a good time, and new friends.

National Ski Patrol members support their area management in preparing the mountain in the mornings, rescuing and caring for injured guests during the days, and making sure everyone gets down the mountain safely at closing.

Those interested must be an intermediate to advanced skier and/or snowboarder, willing to pull a loaded toboggan upon certification, and must be able to successfully complete a competency-based 110 hour education program with a certification by the National Ski Patrol or equivalent (EMT, etc.).

Event details:

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – Must attend the entire event from 8 am – 3:30 pm

8:00 am Morning Briefing/Meet & Greet & buddy up with a patroller

8:30 am Ski with your patrol buddy and get to know Snow Valley

9:30 am Skills demo: toboggan handling and overview at Top Station, adjacent the top of Snow Valley Express chairlift

10:00 am Patrolling the hill with your partner

10:30 am Skills demo: injured patient scenario

11:30 am-12:30 pm Complimentary BBQ Lunch at Top Station

12:30 pm-2:30 pm Free ski & enjoy our hill

2:30 pm-3:30 pm Q&A and Next Steps

Snow Valley is 20 miles from San Bernardino in the San Bernardino Mountains, 5 miles east of Running Springs, CA at 35100 State Highway 18.

