Coronado, CA

Public Invited to Ski & Snowboard with Southern California Ski Patrol at Snow Valley

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRm7v_0eRvEReQ00

Southern California skiers and snowboarders who are interested in becoming Alpine Ski Patrollers or Mountain Hosts can learn what it takes to become a member of the Snow Valley Mountain Patrol on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Each participant will be partnered with an experienced Ski Patroller for a day of training, skiing, hands-on demonstrations, and a lunchtime barbecue with Patrol. Participants will have an action-packed, rewarding day that includes hard work, a good time, and new friends.

National Ski Patrol members support their area management in preparing the mountain in the mornings, rescuing and caring for injured guests during the days, and making sure everyone gets down the mountain safely at closing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvNmR_0eRvEReQ00
Photo courtesy of Snow Valley, by Scott Brockmeier

Those interested must be an intermediate to advanced skier and/or snowboarder, willing to pull a loaded toboggan upon certification, and must be able to successfully complete a competency-based 110 hour education program with a certification by the National Ski Patrol or equivalent (EMT, etc.).

Event details:

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – Must attend the entire event from 8 am – 3:30 pm
8:00 am  Morning Briefing/Meet & Greet & buddy up with a patroller
8:30 am  Ski with your patrol buddy and get to know Snow Valley
9:30 am  Skills demo: toboggan handling and overview at Top Station, adjacent the top of Snow Valley Express chairlift
10:00 am  Patrolling the hill with your partner
10:30 am  Skills demo: injured patient scenario
11:30 am-12:30 pm Complimentary BBQ Lunch at Top Station
12:30 pm-2:30 pm  Free ski & enjoy our hill
2:30 pm-3:30 pm  Q&A and Next Steps

Snow Valley is 20 miles from San Bernardino in the San Bernardino Mountains, 5 miles east of Running Springs, CA at 35100 State Highway 18.

Snow Valley Mountain Patrol

The story Public Invited to Ski & Snowboard with Southern California Ski Patrol at Snow Valley appeared first on Coronado Times .

The Coronado Times

Costa Azul, Then & Now – A Local’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: We are sharing this story today after the unexpected death of Brant Sarber, who passed peacefully in his sleep the night of February 23, 2022. Today, February 26 […] The story Costa Azul, Then & Now – A Local’s Legacy appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Crime Report (February 19 through February 25)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary Report on Montego Court Subject attempted to break into enclosed parking structure. […] The story Coronado Crime Report (February 19 through February 25) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
CORONADO, CA
