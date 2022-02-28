Severance tax discussions in House and Senate

CHEYENNE – Lawmakers in both chambers have given preliminary approval to legislation they say would encourage continued natural resource development in Wyoming.

But opponents say a decrease in severance taxes on oil and gas activity and on coal production could have unintended consequences on the state's revenue streams.

On third reading Monday, the Senate approved Senate File 84 , "Mineral royalties-proportional severance tax relief," by a 21-9 vote. The legislation would create tax refunds for specified oil, gas and coal severance taxes based on increased federal royalty rates. It would also provide for distribution of the state's share of specified federal mineral royalties.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, spoke against the legislation, saying that the Senate should focus on maximizing the state’s revenue outlook for years into the future, rather than looking at ways to encourage industry activity in the short-term.

“We have to look at the long, long-term, and this would not be advantageous,” Case said.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he was concerned mineral royalty uses as proposed in the bill would send a message to the federal government that Wyoming does not need its mineral royalties.

“I think we are running a significant risk, if we pass this bill, of losing all our mineral royalties,” Scott said.

But Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said the reduction would create stability in the minerals industry, which would ultimately benefit Wyoming.

“We can do things to provide stability not just for oil and gas, but coal companies and people who work for them, our constituents, and also for our revenue streams,” Boner said. “I think we need to move this bill forward to provide that stability.”

A similar piece of legislation was heard in the House of Representatives on Friday. House Bill 105 , “Severance tax reduction-coal,” which would cut severance taxes paid by the coal industry from 7% to 6.5%, passed Friday in the House Committee of the Whole and second reading Monday. It must pass a third and final House vote Tuesday to cross over to the Senate for consideration.