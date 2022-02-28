ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Severance tax discussions in House and Senate

By By Carrie Haderlie For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgnBO_0eRvEPsy00

CHEYENNE – Lawmakers in both chambers have given preliminary approval to legislation they say would encourage continued natural resource development in Wyoming.

But opponents say a decrease in severance taxes on oil and gas activity and on coal production could have unintended consequences on the state's revenue streams.

On third reading Monday, the Senate approved Senate File 84 , "Mineral royalties-proportional severance tax relief," by a 21-9 vote. The legislation would create tax refunds for specified oil, gas and coal severance taxes based on increased federal royalty rates. It would also provide for distribution of the state's share of specified federal mineral royalties.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, spoke against the legislation, saying that the Senate should focus on maximizing the state’s revenue outlook for years into the future, rather than looking at ways to encourage industry activity in the short-term.

“We have to look at the long, long-term, and this would not be advantageous,” Case said.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he was concerned mineral royalty uses as proposed in the bill would send a message to the federal government that Wyoming does not need its mineral royalties.

“I think we are running a significant risk, if we pass this bill, of losing all our mineral royalties,” Scott said.

But Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said the reduction would create stability in the minerals industry, which would ultimately benefit Wyoming.

“We can do things to provide stability not just for oil and gas, but coal companies and people who work for them, our constituents, and also for our revenue streams,” Boner said. “I think we need to move this bill forward to provide that stability.”

A similar piece of legislation was heard in the House of Representatives on Friday. House Bill 105 , “Severance tax reduction-coal,” which would cut severance taxes paid by the coal industry from 7% to 6.5%, passed Friday in the House Committee of the Whole and second reading Monday. It must pass a third and final House vote Tuesday to cross over to the Senate for consideration.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Senate Republicans, Manchin block bill to protect the right to abortion

The Senate on Monday blocked consideration of a bill to protect the right to abortion nationwide, an election-year measure pushed by Democrats as the Supreme Court decides the fate of the landmark decision guaranteeing access to abortion. Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) voted against moving ahead on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLBT

Senate passes income tax bill

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Republican-led Mississippi Senate has passed a bill that would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue by phasing out part of the income tax and reducing the sales tax on groceries. The vote Wednesday was 40-11. The vote sets up a showdown in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Richmond.com

Senate panel defeats several GOP gun bills

A Senate committee led by Democrats on Monday scuttled several GOP gun bills that had passed the House of Delegates. The Senate Judiciary Committee preserved a number of measures Democrats passed when they held the legislature and the governorship. The panel voted 9-6 along partisan lines to defeat a bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Case
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severance Tax#Tax Relief#House
Arizona Mirror

House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WCPO

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe to reportedly resign from Congress

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is expected to announce his resignation from Congress on Monday, according to multiple news media outlets. First reported by the New York Times, the Oklahoma Republican would remain in his seat until the end of the congressional session. According to Politico, Inhofe's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy