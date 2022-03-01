ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Steve Wozniak talks Apple

By Brad Byrd
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many of us take those devices that have changed our lives for granted.

I got the chance to have a one on one conversation with the man who was at the very center of the beginning of it all. His name is Steve Wozniak. He is a dreamer, an engineer and an inventor. If it were not for him, that apple iPhone in your pocket and so many other pieces of technology would not be possible.

Brad Byrd inDEPTH: The war that changed the world

Steve Wozniak, the Woz, will share his message at the University of Southern Indiana on March 30. I was lucky enough to meet him last week.

