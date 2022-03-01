Monday night scoreboard – February 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USD 75, Western Illinois 48
NSIC Semifinals
St. Cloud State 78, Concordia-St. Paul 49
Minnesota Duluth 69, MSU Mankato 66
Men’s Basketball
NSIC Semifinals
MSU Moorhead 69, Augustana 53
Minnesota Duluth 76, Upper Iowa 73
Girls Basketball
Roosevelt 70, Aberdeen Central 39
Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 39
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Aberdeen Central 57
Region 1B
Britton-Hecla 62, Wilmot 38
Region 2B
Sully Buttes 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 28
Region 3B
Arlington 79, Iroquois/Doland 53
Waverly-South Shore 52, Lake Preston 19
Region 4B
Bridgewater-Emery 60, Sioux Falls Lutheran 36
Mitchell Christian 69, Colman-Egan 59
Region 5B
Alcester-Hudson 36, Freeman 32
Region 6B
Kimball/White Lake 54, Avon 31
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Colome 40
Region 7B
Crazy Horse 61, Edgemont 25
Jones County 75, New Underwood 55
Region 8B
Takini 56, Bison 49
Tiospaye Topa 65, Newell 41
