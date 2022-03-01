ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday night scoreboard – February 28

By Sean Bower
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
USD 75, Western Illinois 48

NSIC Semifinals
St. Cloud State 78, Concordia-St. Paul 49

Minnesota Duluth 69, MSU Mankato 66

Men’s Basketball
NSIC Semifinals
MSU Moorhead 69, Augustana 53

Minnesota Duluth 76, Upper Iowa 73

Girls Basketball
Roosevelt 70, Aberdeen Central 39

Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 39

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Aberdeen Central 57

Region 1B

Britton-Hecla 62, Wilmot 38

Region 2B

Sully Buttes 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 28

Region 3B

Arlington 79, Iroquois/Doland 53

Waverly-South Shore 52, Lake Preston 19

Region 4B

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Sioux Falls Lutheran 36

Mitchell Christian 69, Colman-Egan 59

Region 5B

Alcester-Hudson 36, Freeman 32

Region 6B

Kimball/White Lake 54, Avon 31

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Colome 40

Region 7B

Crazy Horse 61, Edgemont 25

Jones County 75, New Underwood 55

Region 8B

Takini 56, Bison 49

Tiospaye Topa 65, Newell 41


