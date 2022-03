A recent beneficiary of the most recent Top247 rankings release, defensive pass-rusher Hunter Clegg continues to see his stock rise. A standout from American Fork High School in Utah, Clegg was labeled one of the “Under-the-radar prospects in the Top247 for 2023”, catapulting more than thirty spots up to the No. 131 ranked prospect in the country in last Wednesday’s rankings release. The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound edge rusher continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail as well, adding recent offers from Oregon, Michigan State, Auburn, and LSU among others.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO