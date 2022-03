GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Of course, Cam Reddish can’t help but feel good when fans chant his name at Madison Square Garden. It feels good to know he is wanted. It feels good to know that fans would like to see him out on the floor more. It feels good to be embraced the way he has been by Knicks fans since the team acquired him in a trade with Atlanta on Jan. 15.

