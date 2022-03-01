Live updates: Official: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers

Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Russia reacted negatively Thursday to U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to send thousands of American troops to Eastern Europe -- a show of support for NATO and Ukraine against fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Biden announced on Wednesday that a few thousand U.S. troops...
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Ukrainian mechanic said he tried to sink a Russian tycoon’s superyacht in Majorca, the largest island off the eastern coast of Spain, after seeing a video of Russia’s attack on Kyiv.
This is the moment a Russian soldier held two grenades in the air as he walked among Ukrainians demanding that they surrender. Footage, filmed in Konotop, shows the Russian serviceman holding what appear to be two grenades above his head as he walked through a crowd of furious Ukrainian citizens shouting 'shame'.
ANONYMOUS has claimed that it has shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacking team has said that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." However, the Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
THIS is the moment a surrendered Russian soldier breaks down in tears as Ukrainians feed him and help call his mum. The shaken trooper is seen gulping down a cup of tea and a pasty as he is calmed by a woman who offers him her phone. The young prisoner...
Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Oleg Deripaska, a Russian industrialist, has called for an end to the war in Ukraine, joining a handful of oligarchs who have dared to speak out against the invasion.
Comments / 0