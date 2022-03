A wise man once sang, "Three is the magic number," which doesn't really apply to a love triangle. The Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion is where we're gonna get all the good gossip. There is certainly a lot of excess baggage to unpack, especially between Natalie, Shayne, and Shaina. Natalie and Shayne made it all the way to the altar where Natalie said, "I don't." However, this was after Shaina tried to drive a wedge between them. Will Shaina be at the reunion? Let's grab some wine in a gold glass and find out.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO