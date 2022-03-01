Pryor Sisters Walk Runway In New York Fashion Week

From Pryor to the Big Apple, two sisters from Green Country just got back from New York City where they were able to walk the runway in New York Fashion Week. They say it was a trip of a lifetime, but they're hopeful it won't be their last.

Kayci and Kourtney Evans took New York Fashion Week by storm in their very first visit to the Big Apple.

"There was like a lot more tall buildings than Pryor," Kourtney said.

The sisters are only 12 and 8 years old, but were up on the runway walking and doing photoshoots with other models with more experience.

"Once you get on there, it's like the best thing, you could ever do," Kayci said.

The girls' mom Charbrice said she wanted to give the girls an opportunity to build their confidence and meet new people. She decided to get them into modeling.

"It was so cool, it was great to just watch them come alive, and to get to make their poses, and smile, and they showed so much confidence, and I wasn't sure if they would because it was their first time doing something like that, but they were outstanding," she said.

They were selected out of 3,000 other kids to participate. They posed in photoshoots for Tiffany and company and walked in a show for Charjean Couture.

Charbrice said it was incredible watching her girls shine on the runway.

"Especially at their age to get a chance to further their confidence, and get to try new things, see what they like, see they have all these opportunities they are able to do," she said.

While a fashion show in New York may sound like it could be intimidating, the two say they were able to do it because of the support and confidence they gave each other.

"I did it with my sister, so that's how I got it," Kourtney said.

"Well I was kind of nervous at first but then she calmed me down, so we both kind of helped each other," Kayci said.

The girls say while this was their first trip to New York City, they don't want it to be their last. They hope to be up on the runway next year.

"That was one of the most awesomest things I could have done," Kayci said.