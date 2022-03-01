ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Preps underway for 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon

By Matt Fortin
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCVKM_0eRvBB1V00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Organizers are busy this week ahead of the 25th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.

Runners will be lined up early Saturday morning on Grissom Parkway, where barricades are already set up.

It’ll be all hands on deck for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“Just like with every year, everybody will be working,” Master Cpl. Tom Vest said. “We’ll have everyone out who’s not already working the road to direct traffic and secure the site.”

Myrtle Beach PD said drivers can monitor its social media for changing traffic impacts Saturday.

“It’s the same route, you can expect pretty much the same traffic disruptions,” Vest said. “The bypass will be open. A lot of the side streets and Kings Highway will be blocked in different ways.”

The city expects more than 12,000 runners and family members to come to town for the weekend. Organizers said runners will represent 47 states and are happy to have the event in March after last year’s was delayed to May.

“It’ll be cooler for runners temperature-wise, which is great,” race director Greyson Feurer said. “And also probably less traffic on the roads being a March date versus a May date. Which will be better for police.”

Click here for more information about the marathon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Boil water advisory issued for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for for four blocks of North Kings Highway after a water main leak at the intersection of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue. A contractor accidentally bore into a 16-inch water main while working on the intersection project in the area, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Residents sue over Myrtle Beach apartment approval

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of residents is suing to reverse a Jan. 27 decision granting approval for a new apartment complex. The appeal, filed in the Fifteenth Circuit Court of Common Pleas by Charles Martino, Jr., Kirk Truslow, Michael Smith, Terry Livingston, Cynthia Setzer, Juan Castro, Arthur Scott and Gary Falatovich, claims […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach amusement park to reopen next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Funplex amusement park in Myrtle Beach will reopen next week. The park announced it would be re-opening for the season on March 11. This season will have new handheld sandwiches, popcorn, pretzels, and more snacks, according to the park. Unlimited ride bands start at $36 per day. Weeklong passes […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myrtle Beach Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

CCMF releases 2022 final artist lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest has released their 2022 final artist lineup. Download the Carolina Country app to see the performance times and build your custom CCMF schedule. Some of the biggest names include Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban. You can view the full list here. This year’s […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

2 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt late Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 4:30 p.m. to Highway 17 Bypass near Coventry Road. At least one person had to be removed from a car, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Cities with fastest-growing home prices in Florence area

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville native, FMU product Mitchell Vance named conference golfer of the month

FRICO, TX – Francis Marion University junior Mitchell Vance has been named the Southland Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for February.  This is FMU’s first season as an affiliate member of the Division I conference for men’s golf. Southland monthly honors are presented by GEICO. Vance is the second Patriot to earn this honor as teammate Casper […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Crash blocks traffic on Socastee Boulevard near Myrtle Beach

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash blocked traffic Wednesday morning on Socastee Boulevard near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 7:12 a.m. near Weeks Drive. Two vehicles were involved, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The South Carolina Department of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County issues burn ban

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers has issued a burn ban for Darlington County. According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, “Their three regional dispatch centers recorded 32 wildfires Thursday, most of which occurred in the central and eastern parts of the state, along both sides of the I-95 corridor […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 2 killed in Hartsville crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner has released the identities of the two people killed Thursday in a crash in Hartsville. The two have been identified as 72-year-old Sandra Wilson and 62-year-old Richard Hinson, both of Hartsville, according to Coroner J. Todd Hardee. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Saving the Carolinas: Creating laws to combat climate change

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2019 Pew Research poll finds six in 10 Americans said climate change is affecting their local community. Portions of both Carolinas in the News 13 viewing area have been impacted by catastrophic storms with predictions of more to come. “The climate is changing, waters are rising, and unfortunately for […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy