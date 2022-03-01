Preps underway for 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Organizers are busy this week ahead of the 25th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.

Runners will be lined up early Saturday morning on Grissom Parkway, where barricades are already set up.

It’ll be all hands on deck for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“Just like with every year, everybody will be working,” Master Cpl. Tom Vest said. “We’ll have everyone out who’s not already working the road to direct traffic and secure the site.”

Myrtle Beach PD said drivers can monitor its social media for changing traffic impacts Saturday.

“It’s the same route, you can expect pretty much the same traffic disruptions,” Vest said. “The bypass will be open. A lot of the side streets and Kings Highway will be blocked in different ways.”

The city expects more than 12,000 runners and family members to come to town for the weekend. Organizers said runners will represent 47 states and are happy to have the event in March after last year’s was delayed to May.

“It’ll be cooler for runners temperature-wise, which is great,” race director Greyson Feurer said. “And also probably less traffic on the roads being a March date versus a May date. Which will be better for police.”

