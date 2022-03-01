ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fighting The Last Inflation War

By Jeffrey Frankel
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the aftermath of the 1970s inflation, it became an item of faith that monetary authorities shouldn’t wait until elevated inflation shows its face, before reining in an overheating economy. When Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin delivered his famous line about central banks, his key point was that...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Can't Save The Market This Time

Jay Powell will go before Congress starting tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday will be interesting days, with Jay Powell expected to appear before Congress and likely to take a grilling. Financial services and banking committee members will need to be tough on Powell to show they're fighting inflation and avoid being voted out of office in November's mid-term elections.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Ben Bernanke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Gdp Growth#Nominal Interest Rate#Fed#Gfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy