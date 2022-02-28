ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball American drops Notre Dame one spot in latest rankings

By Michael Chen
 6 days ago
Heading into this past weekend the Irish were ranked as the second best team in the country, behind Texas, according to Baseball America. Even though Link Jarrett’s team went undefeated, winning all three of their games in impressive fashion, they still fell a spot in the latest BA poll.

It wasn’t anything the Irish did, it was what Stanford did instead. The Cardinal went undefeated as well last week, running up a 4-0 record while allowing just one run and scoring 27 total runs. Their biggest win of the week was against Arkansas, an impressive 5-0 shutout against the now tenth ranked team in the country.

Even though the Irish fell, being the top rated team in the ACC is still nothing to scoff at. Notre Dame returns to the field this weekend as they face a trio of Big Ten teams in Minneapolis.

