You Can Get a $1 Burger from Wendy's Right Now

By Janae Price
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can get an entire burger for only $1 for the next 42 days. Yes, you read that right. Wendy's is running a new promotion where...

Sheila
7d ago

I will never eat Wendy's again... My son ended up at the hospital for food poisoning.. From Lillington NC

Beth Vaughn
7d ago

yeah! but it would be from Wendy's. what I know of the founder -great guy. The food is another story.

