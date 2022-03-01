Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 06:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-04 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Oswego AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND OSWEGO COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile. Snow accumulation of an inch or two through the noontime hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1044 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was near Southwick Beach State Park, or 9 miles north of Sandy Island Beach State Park and moving east. Additionally a band of lake effect snow is pushing inland across Sackets Harbor and towards Watertown. This area of snow will create snow covered roads with slick spots. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Smithville, Rodman, Brownville, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Chaumont, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg and Worth. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 47. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0