'The Genius Prince's Guide To Raising A Nation' Episode 8 Live Stream Details [Spoilers]

When viewers last saw Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in December’s “Grey’s Anatomy” midseason finale cliffhanger, he literally fell off a cliff, seemingly to his death. In that episode, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” Owen, his wife Teddy (Kim Raver) and Hayes (Richard Flood) had gone to retrieve a donor heart for Owen’s nephew, Farouk (Bardia Seiri), who would die without it — which would destroy Megan (Abigail Spencer), Owen’s sister. The trio of doctors had gone in order to ensure that nothing would go wrong with the transfer. But this is “Grey’s Anatomy,” so suffice it to say, something did: Their driver had a massive stroke, causing the car to veer off the road, and perch precipitously at the edge of a cliff. At Owen’s insistence, Teddy was able to get out of the car safely with the heart, and Hayes followed her, leaving Owen to — as previously stated — go over the cliff in the car.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO