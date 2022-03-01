Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh working to get aid to Ukraine

Poland Russia Ukraine War Refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (Visar Kryeziu)

PITTSBURGH — North Side based Brother’s Brother Foundation is working with partners on the ground to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to assist displaced refugees in surrounding countries. At this time, working with Ukrainian relief organizations, the response is focused on supporting mobile medical units and preparing to launch additional emergency medical teams. Additional services include providing mental health-psychosocial support (MHPS) along with protection from gender-based violence towards women and girls (GBV) – both of which are critical for conflict-affected communities experiencing emotional distress or mental health conditions.

In addition to expanding existing programs in Ukraine, these efforts include assessing opportunities to respond to the refugee crisis at the borders of Poland and Romania. Areas of potential activities include providing non-food items, such as hygiene kits, blankets and other critical items for refugees at special reception centers, as well as delivering MHPS and GBV protective services to refugees. 100% of funds received for BBF’s response will be used to support emergency relief and logistics.

