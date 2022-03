"I've been hearing from Minnesota, UTSA, Texas, Baylor, Kansas, North Texas, Rice, Texas State and Tulsa the most of late," 2023 Texas linebacker Latreveon McCutchin said to 247Sports. "Minnesota, Rice, North Texas and UTSA have all pulled the trigger on an offer, and the rest are just keeping in contact right now. With the Gophers specifically, I've been in contact with them since last week. But on Tuesday, they texted me and asked for my head coaches contact info and then 15 minutes later, they were calling me and offering me a full-ride scholarship to Minnesota."

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO