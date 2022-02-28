The Best Relaxing Games on PS4

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.

