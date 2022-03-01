ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Fishing, parks and recreation: One-on-one with Randall Dueitt

By Summer Poole, Randy Patrick
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oMl5_0eRv8I7u00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Randy Patrick talks with Randall Dueitt, the County Commissioner for District three to talk about fishing, parks, recreation and quality of life.

The first place that Patrick and Dueitt discussed was the old Linksman Golf Course. According to Dueitt, the County Commission is hoping to renovate it and turn the course into a place for things such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

Vincent scores 20, Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99

The County Commissioner then discussed the city buying Cedar Point Pier in Dauphin Island. Dueitt said that the family who originally owned the pier put it up for sale and were worried that if an individual or business purchased it, a hurricane might come through which would destroy the pier but if the county bought the pier they would be able to fix it if something tragic like a hurricane did destroy it.

The County also has another project in the works at Bayfront Park. The renovation of the park will include rebuilding the boardwalks, rebuilding the restroom and office facility, and having a 300-foot sandy beach.

To listen to the whole conversation, click the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Controlled burn by MAWSS near Tanner Williams Rd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System announced they will have a controlled burn near Tanner Williams Road on Friday. The controlled fire will help reduce invasive vegetation under the Longleaf Pine Trees at Big Creek Lake. MAWSS says the fire will be maintained and monitored at all times. MAWSS says they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New animal control team in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview now has a new animal control team operating in the city.  Officer Kathyrn Healey and nine others are working in animal control for the City of Crestview. The ten employees include police officers, code enforcement officers, the police chief and the city manager, according to a news […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Dauphin Island, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County approve two weatherSTEM stations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners approved for two weatherSTEM stations to be located in Molino and Perdido Key. The Memorandum of Agreement between the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Escambia County approved the agreement on Thursday, March 3. Florida’s legislation appropriated $970,000 to the Florida Division of […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Improvements are coming to the Baldwin County Coliseum

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a familiar destination for families across Baldwin County each year, receiving the most attention when the fair rolls into town. But, looking ahead Robertsdale city leaders want more out of a newly purchased facility. “We want to be prepared so that the next 50-100 years people can look back and […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Sandy Beach#Bayfront Park#Wkrg Sports Overtime#The County Commission
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy docks in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Ecstasy arrived in the Port of Mobile Thursday, March 3 making it the first passenger cruise ship to operate in Mobile in two years. The cruise ship will make its way out of Mobile Saturday, March 5 for a five-day Western Caribbean cruise, which will dock in Cozumel, Mexico.  […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Arts and Craft Festival 2022: 200 artists, 3 days of fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival returns to downtown for its Platinum Jubilee, with food, music, events for children, and, of course, excellent art from local, state and national artists. The City of Fairhope, Downtown Merchants, and Eastern Shore Art Center will welcome 200 artists from all across the United […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Classic car show benefits toy drive in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual classic car show. The car show is held each year to raise funds for the GCSO’s annual toy drive. The car show will feature six categories including cars from the 50’s and 60’s eras.  The event will also have: Split-the plot drawing […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi Aquarium to release 11 endangered sea turtles

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 11 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles on Friday, March 4. The turtles will be released on the beach in front of Edgewater Mall on U.S. Highway 90 in Biloxi at 4:30 p.m. The Kemp’s ridleys were sent to Mississippi Aquarium by New England Aquarium in late […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Ascension Providence expanding visitation hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Providence Hospital announced that the hospital will be returning to its normal visitation hours starting Friday, March 4.  The changes in visitation hours come as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Mobile County. Visitors can now see their loved ones from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a Facebook […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile County Public Schools no longer requiring masks on busses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County School System is no longer requiring a mask mandate to ride on county school busses. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the decision came from the CDC rescinding some of its facemask recommendations. Threadgill says the school busses will no longer require masks, but he is strongly encouraging for masks to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

House fire shuts down Styx River Road

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters are battling a house fire Friday afternoon on Styx River Road in Stapleton. Firefighters arrived to the home around 1 p.m. with flames visible. As of 1:30 p.m. crews are still fighting the blaze. Portions of Styx River Road are currently closed. No word yet whether or not anyone […]
STAPLETON, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile property owner offering reward after home demolished

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile property owner is offering a $1000 reward for information that reveals who demolished a house she owns. Jennifer Pulliam says the house belonged to her grandparents. It is a special place for her. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old–this is my grandparent’s old homeplace.  They […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy