Most Surprising Adaptations of Popular TV Series

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. Julia Garner is unstoppable! The Emmy-winning actress has two shows in the top 5 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list for Wednesday, Feb. 23. One is the limited series Inventing Anna, which has been at No. 1 since it was released almost two weeks ago. According to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 list, it's the streaming service's most-watched English language show of 2022 so far. Garner plays famous Russian-born grifter Anna Delvey, who convinced New York City's social elite that she was a German heiress worth tens of millions of dollars. The other is Ozark, the crime drama that won Garner her Emmys for her performance as cunning young criminal Ruth Langmore, which shot back up the list from No. 7 yesterday to No. 4 today.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO