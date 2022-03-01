ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin, PA

Megan Cavoli’s buzzer-beater lifts Central Dauphin past Cedar Cliff in District 3 6A thriller

By Tom De Martini
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAMP HILL – The third meeting between the Central Dauphin and Cedar Cliff girls basketball teams appeared destined for overtime...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Ferguson Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Dauphin, PA
Sports
Dauphin, PA
Basketball
Dauphin, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Camp Hill, PA
PennLive.com

Falcons end West Perry girls district campaign

The West Perry girls’ basketball team’s biggest strength all season has been its defense. So it is highly ironic that an opponent’s strong pressure defense ultimately led to the Mustangs’ downfall. On Feb. 22 in Hummelstown, Lower Dauphin bounced West Perry from the District 3 playoffs...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County sends 16 wrestlers to regionals

The road to Hershey, and the PIAA wrestling championships narrows with each progressive stage. A busload of county athletes was able to negotiate the twists and turns of the second week of postseason wrestling and keep alive their hopes of making the medal stand at states. On Feb. 26 at...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Teams#Buzzer#From The Top#Highschoolsports#Central Dauphin Past#Cedar Cliff
PennLive.com

Greenwood girls earn bid for state championship

Jeff Deitz wanted two more weeks with his Greenwood girls’ basketball team. The Wildcats made sure he got that ... then very nearly a bit more. On Feb. 22 in Lititz for a District 3A quarterfinal matchup, Deitz’s young ballclub broke up a tight game with a stifling third-period defensive effort to ease past Lititz Christian 44-34.
LITITZ, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PennLive.com

York Catholic knocks Blackhawks out of district tournament

The Susquenita girls’ basketball team’s bid for a place in the state tournament is over. Once again, a parochial school ended the Blackhawks’ season. On Feb. 2 at York Catholic for a District 3AA first-round matchup, Susquenita fell victim to its inability to make shots and was ushered from the postseason by a deeper Irish squad 58-39.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
145K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy