Guild Wars 2 launches End of Dragons expansion without expected downtime

Daredevil actress Deborah Ann Woll will appear in a new ongoing Dungeons & Dragons live play series. Woll will serve as the Dungeon Master of Children of Earte, a new series hosted by the RPG database/platform Demiplane. She'll be joined by veteran TTRPG live play cast members Hope LaVelle, Alicia Marie, Adam Bradford, Lauren Urban, and Jennifer Kretchmer. An "Episode 0" will air on March 8th where Woll will provide further details about the series and its setting, followed by the official launch of the series on March 15th. Children of Earte (Earte is pronounced Air-tay) is described as a "fairy tale for grown ups" with characters who at first appear to be human commoners but are revealed to be much more over the course of the series. A trailer for the series can be seen below:

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO