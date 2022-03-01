Gov. Hogan and Senate President Ferguson move to end sister-state with Russia’s Leningrad region

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed the Secretary of State to terminate their sister-state relationship with Russia’s Leningrad region due to their invasion of Ukraine.

This move came just before Senate President Bill Ferguson on Monday introduced a formal resolution to sever the ties. Since 1993, Maryland has had a sister-state relationship with the Leningrad region that covers the outskirts of St. Petersburg.

In a letter to the Leningrad region Gov., Hogan wrote the agreement was originally signed with the goal “to promote peace and prosperity between communities via local governments. He continued to write “that notwithstanding, it is the duty of every government to remain vigilant of unlawful acts against public order, democratic principles, and innocent civilians.”

“The people of Maryland stand with the people of Ukraine,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “It’s pretty horrific to see what is happening … truly a travesty beyond imagination almost.”

Hogan also says they are taking action to ensure no state agency or retirement services have interests with Russia that would support their economy.

