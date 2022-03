BAKERSFIELD — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet wrestling championships returned in mid-February and were dominated by local wrestlers. The Temecula Valley boys’ wrestling team kept their fire lit by claiming the team title with 243.5 points, just four points ahead of Palm Desert, who beat the Golden Bears in this year’s CIF Southern Section Division 1 finals. As for what has happened since then, it has been nothing but success for Temecula Valley, who had 11 wrestlers advance to this past weekend’s CIF State meet in Bakersfield.

