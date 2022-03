In Louisville, Ky., this afternoon, jurors delivered a not guilty verdict in the trial of a former police officer involved in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment. Taylor's name became a rallying cry for racial justice protesters after she was killed in her own home during that botched police raid. The former officer, Brett Hankison, faced three felony counts for his actions that night. Roberto Roldan with member station WFPL was inside the courtroom today and joins us now. Roberto, thanks for making time, and would you tell us a bit about what the prosecution alleged that Brett Hankison did?

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO