Maya's Cookies: Proud Sponsor of ABC 10News: Black in America

In June 2020, amid social justice protests triggered by police brutality and institutional racism in the United States, Maya Cade began compiling a list of Black films (pre-1959) that were available to watch via streaming platforms, or that had entered the public domain. The New Orleans native, who now works as an audience development strategist for Criterion Collection, decided to expand her popular Twitter thread into a fully realized “living register of Black films made from 1915 to 1979,” in an effort to preserve a grand cinematic legacy and broaden access to it.
Cade launched the Black Film Archive website (blackfilmarchive.com)...
