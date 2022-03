All postseason, Scott's Branch boys basketball head coach Kevin Miller has talked about his team's love for dark roads and dim lights. After losing back-to-back games to Carvers Bay to lose their No. 1 ranking in the SCBCA 1A polls and finish second in Region IV, the Eagles were out of the spotlight as a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They had to hit the road and grind through tough road wins before beating the team that eliminated Carvers Bay from the playoffs, Hannah-Pamplico, in the 1A lower state championship.

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO