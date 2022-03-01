ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Congress Holds Moment Of Silence For Rep. Jim Hagedorn

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill bowed their heads Monday evening in honor of a Minnesota congressman.

The U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died earlier this month after a long battle with kidney cancer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hISmn_0eRv48xN00

(credit: CBS)

The Republican represented Minnesota’s 1st District since 2018. He was 59 years old.

Gov. Tim Walz called for a special election last week to fill Hagedorn’s seat. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has said the election will take place within the district’s current boundaries, and not those of the 2022 redistricting maps.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies at 59 after cancer battle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” Thursday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn dead at 59

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., passed away at the age of 59, his wife Jennifer Carnahan announced on Facebook. Hagedorn announced a reoccurrence of kidney cancer last July and had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. A cause of death was not mentioned in Carnahan's Facebook post. This is a developing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Jim Hagedorn
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moment Of Silence#Wcco#Capitol Hill#Republican#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KIMT

Local leaders remember U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - Friends and colleagues are paying their respects to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn who lost his battle with kidney cancer. Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February of 2019 and began receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He later announced he had a...
ROCHESTER, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Race to succeed late Rep. Jim Hagedorn begins

ST. PETER, MINN. – GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn's death is upending the political dynamics in southern Minnesota, and Republicans and Democrats are scrambling to prepare for a heated campaign to win what was once considered a crucial battleground. As mourning continues, Republicans are treading lightly while also not shying...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy