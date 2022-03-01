Congress Holds Moment Of Silence For Rep. Jim Hagedorn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill bowed their heads Monday evening in honor of a Minnesota congressman.

The U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died earlier this month after a long battle with kidney cancer .

The Republican represented Minnesota’s 1st District since 2018. He was 59 years old.

Gov. Tim Walz called for a special election last week to fill Hagedorn’s seat. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has said the election will take place within the district’s current boundaries, and not those of the 2022 redistricting maps.