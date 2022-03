6ix9ine suffered another legal loss this week. According to court documents obtained by Complex, a Manhattan judge denied the rapper’s request to either terminate or prematurely end his five-year term of supervised release. 6ix9ine’s legal team argued their client is eligible for early termination, as he’s lived a “law-abiding life” since his 2020 jail release. They also claim the 25-year-old artist—legal name Daniel Hernandez— “has taken considerable steps to better himself” and no longer associates with “criminally minded individuals.”

