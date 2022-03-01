ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

One person killed in Charlestown crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BBKA_0eRv2LYp00

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — One person is dead following a crash in Charlestown, Monday night.

The crash happened in the area of Chelsea Street and City Square, around 7:45 p.m., according to Boston Police. Officials say as a result of the crash one person has died, and other people on the scene were evaluated for other injuries.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in this crash, but a Boston 25 News photographer that responded to the scene saw at least 6 vehicles involved.

At this time no arrests have been made in this crash, according to Boston Police, who say the investigation is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 people injured in Fitchburg fire

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Three people are hurt following a fire in Fitchburg on Friday morning. At this hour, their conditions are not known, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department. The fire is at Hartford Avenue. The first call came in at around 7:20 a.m. The building that is burning...
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Cars
City
Charlestown, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Boston, MA
Accidents
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Traffic Accident#Chetanrakieten#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing $40K worth of sports cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former mail carrier in Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing 94 sports cards worth nearly $40,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Robinson waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, the release stated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
82K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy