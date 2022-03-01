One person killed in Charlestown crash

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — One person is dead following a crash in Charlestown, Monday night.

The crash happened in the area of Chelsea Street and City Square, around 7:45 p.m., according to Boston Police. Officials say as a result of the crash one person has died, and other people on the scene were evaluated for other injuries.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in this crash, but a Boston 25 News photographer that responded to the scene saw at least 6 vehicles involved.

At this time no arrests have been made in this crash, according to Boston Police, who say the investigation is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

