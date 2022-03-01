Gardner to be Raskin's virtual guest for Biden address

When President Joe Biden takes the dais at the front of the U.S. House chamber Tuesday night for his first State of the Union address, Frederick County will have at least one interested observer — even if from a distance.

County Executive Jan Gardner (D) will be Democrat U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s guest for the speech scheduled for Tuesday night. Gardner will attend virtually because of attendance limits in the House galleries.

Gardner said Monday she is honored to attend the Democrat president’s first State of the Union.

She’ll also take part in a Facebook Live talk with Raskin on Tuesday and join him as a Local Hero on his weekly web series.

While Biden delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress in 2021, such speeches in the same year a president is inaugurated aren’t technically considered State of the Union addresses, according to news reports.

In a news release Monday, Raskin (D) praised the work Gardner has done in helping Frederick County recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and in establishing priorities for local infrastructure projects.

“Marylanders thrive when our federal-local partnerships are strong,” Raskin said in the release. “I’m committed to supporting County Executive Gardner’s work, and I will continue advocating for increased federal investment in infrastructure and improved social services across Frederick County.”

Gardner said that the county has always had a good working relationship with its federal representatives during her time as executive and previously as a county commissioner.

But the relationship has been especially strong during the pandemic.

Gardner said Raskin and U.S. Rep. David Trone (D) have been strong in their support for public health, the local economy and help for families and individuals.

The county has also received federal help for vaccination clinics, contact tracing, personal protective equipment and grants for businesses, among other things, she said.

Recent funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will support the local economy and help the county address health disparities, she said.

And she’s optimistic that funding from the infrastructure bill Congress passed late last year will help the county get money to fully fund improvements to U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick and to add a lane to Interstate 270 at the intersection of Interstate 70, and to help municipalities replace aging water and sewer lines.

She said Raskin and Trone, and their staffs have regularly checked in to see how they can help.

“They really do want to hear from us about what we need,” she said.